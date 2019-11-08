Genesis Healthcare's (GEN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Improve Y/Y

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. GEN delivered adjusted operating earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2019. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 10 cents per share. This was primarily on the back of same store occupancy growth. Moreover, the bottom line came in against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 32 cents.



Operational Update



The company’s revenues of $1.1 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Also, the top line declined 7.6% year over year due to lower licensed beds.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $34.7 million, down 69.4% year over year.



Operating expenses for the third quarter were $1143 million, down 3.4% year over year.



For the first nine months of 2019, the company recognized estimated Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) income, net of expenses and provider distributions, of around $4.7 million.



Interest expense of $37 million plunged 68% year over year in the quarter under review.

Segmental Update



Inpatient Segment



As of Sep 30, 2019, the number of available licensed beds service were 43769, down 15.2% year over year. Also, available patient days based on licensed beds were 4026748, down 15.2% year over year.



Total facilities in the third quarter were 360, down from the 419 in the prior-year quarter.



Total registered patient days decreased nearly 12.7% year over year.



Rehabilitation Therapy Segment



Revenue per site for the third quarter dipped 1.9% year over year.



Financial Update



As of Sep 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $34.8 million, up 67% from the level at 2018 end.



The company exited the third quarter with $4.7 billion of total assets, up 9.6% from 2018 end.



The company exited the third quarter with $1.4 billion debt, up 31.2% from the 2018-end level.



For the first nine months of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $15.7 million, up 12% year over year.



Business Update



In the third quarter, the company sold, exited or closed the operations of 22 facilities.



