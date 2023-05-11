Genesis Healthcare Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $915 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Genesis Healthcare Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $947 million from $716 million last year.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $915 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $947 Mln vs. $716 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 to $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $940 - $950 Mln

