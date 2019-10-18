Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Genesis Healthcare (GEN) closed at $1.52, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of nursing homes and senior living communities had gained 12.59% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GEN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, down 7.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $4.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.32% and -8.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GEN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Nursing Homes industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

