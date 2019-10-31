Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Genesis Healthcare (GEN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.28, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of nursing homes and senior living communities had gained 10.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GEN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, down 7.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $4.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.32% and -8.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GEN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Nursing Homes industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

