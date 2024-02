(RTTNews) - Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Thursday reported a loss of $9.56 million or $0.08 per unit compared with a profit of $17.98 million or $0.15 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $774.10 million from $714.04 million last year.

