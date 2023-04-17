Genesis Energy Names Ryan Sims Chief Commercial Officer, Kristen Jesulaitis CFO, CLO

(RTTNews) - Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership, announced Monday that Ryan Sims has been promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer and Kristen Jesulaitis has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer. The appointments are effective immediately.

Both will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Grant Sims.

Bob Deere, who previously served as CFO, has been named to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for the company's information technology, internal audit, and human resources functions.

Louie Nicol has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and will report to Jesulaitis.

The company noted that Deere will continue to report to CEO Grant Sims, along with Ed Flynn, President of Soda and Sulfur Services, Garland Gaspard, Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering, and Rick Alexander, Vice President and General Manager of Genesis Marine, as well as Ryan Sims and Jesulaitis.

Ryan Sims joined Genesis in 2011 and has served in various finance and management positions, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development since 2019.

Jesulaitis, who most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President, joined Genesis in 2011.

Nicol joined Genesis in June 2014 in the finance and accounting department and has held oversight roles with increasing levels of responsibility, including most recently as Assistant Corporate Controller since 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.