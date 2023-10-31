Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit (GEL) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 13.94

The average one-year price target for Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit (NYSE:GEL) has been revised to 13.94 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 12.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from the latest reported closing price of 11.08 / share.

Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit Declares $0.15 Dividend

On October 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023 will receive the payment on November 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $11.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.92%, the lowest has been 4.61%, and the highest has been 73.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Energy L.P. - Unit. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEL is 0.35%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 144,490K shares. The put/call ratio of GEL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 16,842K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,963K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 16,624K shares representing 13.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,306K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16,497K shares representing 13.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,396K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 822.64% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 8,292K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,654K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 6.47% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 7,496K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,796K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

