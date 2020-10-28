Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.74, the dividend yield is 12.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEL was $4.74, representing a -78.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.20 and a 83.72% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

GEL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). GEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports GEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -322.22%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

