Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GEL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEL was $5.94, representing a -69.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.71 and a 130.23% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

GEL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). GEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports GEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -408.33%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEL Dividend History page.

