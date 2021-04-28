Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.48, the dividend yield is 6.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEL was $9.48, representing a -21.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.08 and a 150.79% increase over the 52 week low of $3.78.

GEL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). GEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports GEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEL as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MLPA with an increase of 30.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GEL at 5.54%.

