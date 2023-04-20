Genesis Energy (GEL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.61, changing hands as low as $10.54 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.61 per share, with $13.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.57.
