Genesis Energy (GEL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.44, changing hands as high as $21.56 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.70 per share, with $24.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.33.

