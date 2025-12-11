Genesis Energy (GEL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.69, changing hands as high as $16.23 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.86 per share, with $17.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.11.

