Genesis Energy (GEL) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Genesis Energy said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.28%, the lowest has been 4.61%, and the highest has been 73.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesis Energy. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEL is 0.32%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 145,508K shares. The put/call ratio of GEL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genesis Energy is $15.98. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 43.06% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 557K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 5.71% over the last quarter.

FBKFX - Fidelity Balanced K6 Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 509.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 87.16% over the last quarter.

IPAC - iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF holds 117K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 6.24% over the last quarter.

GLPAX - Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund Shares holds 738K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 16.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,973K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEL by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesis Energy, L.P. owns and operates crude oil gathering, marketing, and pipeline operations. The Company purchases and aggregates crude oil at the wellhead and at pipeline and terminal facilities for resale to refineries and other customers. Genesis Energy operates principally in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

