Genesis Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GEL

In trading on Friday, shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.41, changing hands as high as $10.76 per share. Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.05 per share, with $12.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.36.

