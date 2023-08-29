News & Insights

US Markets

Genesis, DCG reach in-principle deal with creditors - court filing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 29, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing; Adds background in paragraph 4-5, adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Genesis Global and its parent company Digital Currency Group have reached anin-principle agreement with Genesis' creditors to resolve claims brought during the crypto lender's bankruptcy, a court filing showedon Tuesday.

The plan could lead to a recovery of about 70%-90% in U.S. dollar equivalent for unsecured creditors and about 65%-90% recovery on an in-kind basis depending on the denomination of the digital assets, according to thefiling in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District Of New York.

The deal includes a payment of about $630 million in unsecured loans due in May 2023 and a $1.1 billion unsecured promissory note due in 2032, along with some other potential claims.

Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January owing at least $3.4 billion to creditors and reached an agreement in principle on a restructuring plan, supported by Digital Currency Group, and its primary creditors, including Gemini, in February.

DCG, owned by Barry Silbert, owns a portfolio of crypto companies in addition to Genesis, including crypto news and events site CoinDesk and New York-based Grayscale, a major digital asset manager.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.