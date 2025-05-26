Genesis To Acquire Laverton Gold Project In Western Australia

(RTTNews) - Genesis has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the Laverton Gold Project in Western Australia's Laverton District for upfront cash consideration of A$250 million from Focus Minerals. The Laverton Gold Project is situated approximately 30km from Genesis' Laverton mill. Genesis will also take ownership of the Laverton Gold Project's site infrastructure.

Genesis also announced that Mick Wilkes will retire as a Non-Executive Director of the company and will be retained as a Technical Advisor. Genesis has appointed mining engineer Duncan Coutts as an Executive Director.

