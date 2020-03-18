Genesco Withdraws FY21 Outlook; To Close North American Stores Temporarily

(RTTNews) - Providing a coronavirus (COVID-19)-related business update, specialty retailer Genesco Inc. (GCO) announced Wednesday that it will now temporarily close its North American stores effective today, March 18, 2020 through March 28, 2020. It had initially reduced store hours in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.

The company said it is taking this action in consideration of the health and well-being of its employees, customers and communities, and in support of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the company's North American e-commerce operations will remain open and ready to serve customers at www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca.

Additionally, the company is withdrawing its financial guidance issued on March 12, 2020, due to the heightened uncertainty relating to the potential impact of COVID-19. Genesco is not providing updated guidance at this time.

