Markets
GCO

Genesco Urges Shareholders To Vote 'FOR' All Nine Directors

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) said Monday that it urged its shareholders to vote for all nine of its directors on blue proxy card at its annual meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021.

Genesco believes a hedge fund, Legion Partners Asset Management's nominees would disrupt substantial progress and business momentum.

Genesco said it believes Legion's actions of flip-flopping on the Lids transaction demonstrate the fund's lack of conviction about its preferred strategy for Genesco, while its attempt to falsely take credit for the divestiture years later raises serious questions about Legion's credibility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular