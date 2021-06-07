Genesco Urges Shareholders To Vote 'FOR' All Nine Directors

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) said Monday that it urged its shareholders to vote for all nine of its directors on blue proxy card at its annual meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2021.

Genesco believes a hedge fund, Legion Partners Asset Management's nominees would disrupt substantial progress and business momentum.

Genesco said it believes Legion's actions of flip-flopping on the Lids transaction demonstrate the fund's lack of conviction about its preferred strategy for Genesco, while its attempt to falsely take credit for the divestiture years later raises serious questions about Legion's credibility.

