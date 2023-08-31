Genesco Slips To Loss In Q2, But Results Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Genesco, Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a net loss for the second quarter of $31.67 million or $2.79 per share, compared to net income of $7.64 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss from continuing operations were $0.85 per share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 2 percent to $523.03 million from $535.33 million in the same quarter last year. Total Genesco Comparable Sales declined 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.23 per share on revenues of $497.25 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.00 to $2.50 per share on sales to be down 2 to 4 percent, or down 3 to 5 percent excluding the 53rd week this year.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.23 per share on a revenue decline of 4.4 percent to $2.28 billion for the year.

The Company still expects to close more than 100 Journeys stores in fiscal 2024. It also now anticipates up to $40 million in cost reductions by the end of Fiscal 2025, with approximately $20 million realized in fiscal 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.