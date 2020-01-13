Genesco shares close down 6.7% after sales update

US Markets

Shares in Nashville-based retailer Genesco closed down 6.7% on Monday after the company reported quarter-to-date sales for the period ending Jan.9.

Genesco said that comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, rose 2%. Same store sales decreased 1% and sales for its e-commerce businesses rose 21% on a comparable basis, the company said in a statement.

