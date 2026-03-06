Genesco Sees Strong Adj. EPS Growth In FY26; Shares Surge 9.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, specialty retailer Genesco, Inc. (GCO) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.90 to $2.30 per share on sales between down 1 percent and flat, with comparable sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, GCO is trading on the NYSE at $28.50, up $2.47 or 9.49 percent.

