Genesco rises 9.5%

Genesco (GCO) is up 9.5%, or $2.99 to $34.59.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GCO:
- Seaport Research footwear/apparel analyst holds analyst/industry conference call
- Genesco Appoints Sandra Harris as New CFO for Future Growth
- Genesco appoints Sandra Harris as CFO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.