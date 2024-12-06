Genesco Reports Strong Q3 Performance, Raises Guidance

Genesco ( (GCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Genesco presented to its investors.
Genesco Inc. is a Nashville-based company specializing in footwear retail and lifestyle brands, known for its extensive omnichannel capabilities and a portfolio that includes Journeys, Schuh, and Johnston & Murphy. In its fiscal 2025 third quarter report, Genesco exceeded market expectations with significant sales growth, particularly in its Journeys brand, leading to a raised fiscal guidance. Total net sales increased by 3% to $596 million, with comparable sales up by 6%, driven by a notable 11% increase in Journeys’ comparable sales. E-commerce sales also saw a significant rise, making up 24% of total retail sales. Despite the positive sales growth, the company reported a GAAP loss from continuing operations of $18.8 million, although non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.61. Genesco has adjusted its fiscal 2025 guidance, now expecting sales to remain flat or slightly increase compared to the previous fiscal year, with adjusted earnings per share projected between $0.80 and $1.00. Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic about its ability to navigate consumer demand variability and aims to return to historical profitability levels through strategic growth initiatives.
