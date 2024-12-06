Genesco raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to 80c-$1.00 from 60c-$1.00

Two estimates 75c. Raises FY25 sales guidance to down 1% to flat compared to FY24, or flat to up 1% excluding the 53rd week in FY24. Prior view was for total sales to decrease 1% to 2% compared to FY24, or flat to down 1% excluding the 53rd week in FY24. Two estimates $2.29B.

