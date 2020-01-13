Genesco Quarter-to-Date Total Comps. Up 2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported that comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, increased 2% for the quarter-to-date period ended January 9, 2020. Same store sales decreased 1% and sales for the e-commerce businesses increased 21% on a comparable basis for the period.

Robert Dennis, CEO of Genesco, said, "Overall, we enjoyed a solid Holiday selling season, with sales results at the higher end of our expectations."

Genesco also announced that it expects adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year ending February 1, 2020 to be above the midpoint of its guidance range of $4.10 to $4.40.

