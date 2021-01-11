Genesco Quarter-to-Date Total Comps. Down 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported that comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, decreased 3% for the quarter-to-date period ended December 26, 2020. Same store sales declined 14%. Sales for the e-commerce businesses rose 49% on a comparable basis for that period.

The company's stores were open for approximately 90% of the possible days during fiscal November and December, with Schuh's stores operating for approximately 50% of the period. Overall sales decreased by 8% for the quarter-to-date period ended December 26, 2020.

