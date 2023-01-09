Markets
GCO

Genesco Quarter-to-Date Comps. Up 3%; Sees FY23 Adj. EPS At Low End Of Guidance Range

January 09, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported that comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, increased by 3% for the quarter-to-date period ended December 24, 2022. Same store sales decreased 2% and sales for the e-commerce businesses increased 22% on a comparable basis. Looking forward, the company now expects total year adjusted EPS to be at the low end of most recent range of $5.50 to $5.90. The prior guidance was adjusted EPS would be near the midpoint.

Mimi Vaughn, CEO, said, "While fourth quarter sales are trending towards the higher-end of our projections, more than expected shipping and warehouse expense is pressuring gross margins and December store performance in the U.S. has resulted in store expense deleverage."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.