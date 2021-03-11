Genesco Q4 Results Top View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings climbed to $89.92 million or $6.20 per share from $35.56 million or $2.49 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share were $2.76, compared to $3.09 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $636.80 million from $677.58 million in the prior year, hurt by continued pressure at Johnston & Murphy and the impact from store closures during the quarter, partially offset by digital comp growth of 55%. Analysts expected revenues of $617.55 million for the quarter.

Comparable sales for the fourth-quarter increased 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.