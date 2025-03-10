Genesco Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Journeys Sales Increase Y/Y

Genesco Inc. GCO reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics increased year over year.



The company delivered a strong finish to the year, with fiscal fourth-quarter sales and gross margin exceeding expectations, and operating income rising significantly from the prior year. Achieving key priorities in fiscal 2025 led to improved comparable sales and profitability, setting the stage for further progress. With a footwear-focused strategy and Journeys' growth plan at the core, the company is confident in its ability to build on the momentum in fiscal 2026, and drive long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.

GCO’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

This retailer of branded footwear and accessories posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.26 per share, which underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. However, the bottom-line figure increased 25.9% from $2.59 in the prior-year period.



Net sales of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company rose 0.9% year over year to $745.9 million and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785 million. Overall sales growth in the fiscal fourth quarter was primarily driven by a 5% increase at Journeys, partially offset by declines of 3% at Schuh, 6% at Johnston & Murphy and 12% at Genesco Brands.



There was a 10% year-over-year increase in comparable sales, which included an 18% rise in e-commerce comparable sales and a 6% jump in same-store sales. However, the overall increase was partially offset by the negative impacts of the 53-week calendar shift, which added an extra week to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and moved a higher-volume sales week into the third quarter of this year, along with the effects of net store closures.



On a segment basis, comparable sales increased 14% at the Journeys, 2% at the Schuh and flat year over year at the Johnston & Murphy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for comparable sales growth was pegged at 14% for Journeys and 3% for Schuh in the quarter under review.

GCO’s Margin & Cost Update

Gross profit rose 2.2% year over year to $349.6 million, while the gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 46.9%. This improvement was primarily driven by reduced markdowns at Journeys, and higher margins at Genesco Brands and Johnston & Murphy, partially offset by increased promotional activity at Schuh.



Selling and administrative costs edged down 0.6% to $301.8 million. However, as a percentage of sales, the same fell 60 bps to 40.5%. This decrease was primarily led by lower occupancy costs, reduced selling salaries and other expense reductions from cost-saving initiatives, partially offset by higher marketing expenses and increased performance-based incentive compensation.



Adjusted operating income was $47.9 million, up from $38.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin increased 120 bps to 6.4%.

Genesco’s Financial Snapshot

GCO ended the quarter with approximately $34 million in cash, no long-term debt and $547 million in shareholders’ equity. As of Feb. 1, 2025, inventories were $425.2 million, increasing 12.2% year over year. This increase was driven by higher inventory levels at Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, and Genesco Brands, partially offset by a decline at Schuh.



The company did not repurchase any shares in the fiscal fourth quarter. However, throughout fiscal 2025, it repurchased 399,633 shares for $9.8 million at an average price of $24.49 per share. As of Feb.1, 2025, $42.3 million remained available under the expanded share repurchase authorization announced in June 2023.

GCO’s Store Update

The capital expenditure for the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $14 million, primarily allocated to retail stores, as well as digital and omnichannel initiatives. The company opened four stores and closed 28 in the quarter, ending with 1,278 stores, a 5% decrease from 1,341 stores at the end of the prior-year quarter. Total square footage declined 3% year over year.

GCO Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Sneak Peek Into GCO’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026, the company expects overall comparable sales to increase 2-4%, driven by Journeys. Total sales are expected to be flat to up 1% year over year, factoring in a negative impact of approximately $14 million from foreign exchange and $30 million from store closures.



By division, total year-end sales are expected to show a low-single-digit increase for Journeys. Schuh is anticipated to see slightly positive comparable sales, but total sales are projected to decline in the low-single digits due to foreign exchange headwinds. Johnston & Murphy’s total sales are expected to rise in the low-single digits, whereas Genesco Brands’ sales are forecast to decline in the low-single digits due to the expiration of certain licenses.



The gross margin is expected to decline 20-30 basis points due to lower margins at Genesco Brands as inventory is cleared following the exit of licenses, product mix at Journeys and channel mix at Johnston & Murphy. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are expected to leverage 50-70 basis points due to store fleet optimization and cost-saving initiatives implemented over the past two years.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations are projected between $1.30 and $1.70. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is projected between $50 million and $65 million. The guidance assumes no additional share repurchases, resulting in an estimated average share count of 11.3 million for fiscal 2026.



Shares of the company have lost 37.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 19.3% decline.

