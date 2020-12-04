Markets
GCO

Genesco Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) reported that its third-quarter net earnings dropped to $7.47 million or $0.52 per share from $18.90 million or $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $12.1 million or $0.85 per share in Fiscal 2021, compared to $19.4 million or $1.33 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.14 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the third quarter decreased about 11% to $479.28 million from $537.26 million last year. The sales decrease was hurt by lower store comps reflecting decreased back-to-school sales, continued pressure at Johnston & Murphy and the impact from store closures during the quarter, partially offset by digital comp growth of 62%. Analysts expected revenues of $457.21 million for the quarter.

Total comparable sales for the third-quarter declined 9%, compared to an increase of 3% last year.

The company said it did not provide guidance at this time, due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy driven by COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular