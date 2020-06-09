Genesco Not Providing Guidance At This Time Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Tuesday, specialty retailer Genesco Inc. (GCO) said it is not providing guidance at this time, due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 18, the company withdrew its financial guidance issued on March 12, 2020, due to the heightened uncertainty relating to the potential impact of COVID-19.

As of June 6, the Company said it is currently operating in close to 1,000 locations, including more than 900 Journeys, more than 80 Johnston & Murphy, and a few Schuh locations. The company anticipates reopening close to 85% of all stores by the end of June.

