Genesco Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.99 million, or -$0.91 per share. This compares with -$31.67 million, or -$2.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Genesco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.13 million or -$0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $525.19 million from $523.03 million last year.

Genesco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.99 Mln. vs. -$31.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.91 vs. -$2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $525.19 Mln vs. $523.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.60 to $1.00

