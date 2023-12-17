Genesco (GCO) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from the latest reported closing price of 35.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.06%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 11,508K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 969K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 807K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 528K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 27.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 32.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 331K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

