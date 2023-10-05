Genesco (GCO) Price Target Increased by 28.30% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 28.30% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from the latest reported closing price of 29.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.05% to 11,071K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 791K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 454K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 86.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 325.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 385K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 71.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 185.72% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 296K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

