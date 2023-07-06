Genesco (GCO) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 26.01

The average one-year price target for Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been revised to 26.01 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.48% from the latest reported closing price of 25.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.07%, a decrease of 37.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 12,446K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 874K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 26.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 698K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 419K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 121.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 65.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 361K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 92.75% over the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

