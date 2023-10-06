Genesco (FRA:GN8) Price Target Increased by 38.42% to 33.61

The average one-year price target for Genesco (FRA:GN8) has been revised to 33.61 / share. This is an increase of 38.42% from the prior estimate of 24.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.36 to a high of 38.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from the latest reported closing price of 29.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 17.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GN8 is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 11,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 791K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GN8 by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 454K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 86.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GN8 by 325.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 385K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 71.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GN8 by 185.72% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 296K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GN8 by 21.80% over the last quarter.

