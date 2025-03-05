GENESCO Earnings Preview: Recent $GCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENESCO ($GCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $788,232,785 and earnings of $3.34 per share.

GENESCO Insider Trading Activity

GENESCO insiders have traded $GCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL E EWOLDSEN (Senior VP) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $170,720

GENESCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of GENESCO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

