Genesco Backs FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook, But Boosts Sales Growth View - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, specialty retailer Genesco, Inc. (GCO) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company still projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share.

The company now projects total sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, with comparable sales growth of 4 to 5 percent, up from the prior outlook for sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, with comparable sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 1.65 percent to $2.36 billion for the year.

