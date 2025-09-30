Genesco Announces Formation Of Journeys Global Retail Group

(RTTNews) - Genesco Inc. (GCO) announced the formation of the Journeys Global Retail Group which unites Journeys, schuh and Little Burgundy. The company has promoted Andy Gray to lead the new organization as Chief Executive Officer, Journeys Global Retail Group. Chris Santaella has been named Chief Merchandising Officer, Journeys Global Retail Group.

Gray was named President of Journeys, effective January 2024. Previously, he spent over 20 years at Foot Locker in senior roles. Santaella joined Journeys in February 2024 most recently from Foot Locker, where he served more than three decades in positions ranging from Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer responsible for Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

