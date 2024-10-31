News & Insights

Stocks

Genertec Universal Medical’s Promising Growth in Healthcare Sector

October 31, 2024 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company (HK:2666) has released an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group has demonstrated stable and improving performance for the first three quarters of 2024, with a modest revenue decline of 1.2% but a 5.1% increase in profit. The company’s inclusion in the Hang Seng Healthcare Index highlights its growing potential in the healthcare sector. Notably, its medical equipment business saw a remarkable revenue surge of 515.1%, showcasing significant growth and expansion efforts.

For further insights into HK:2666 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.