Genertec Universal Medical’s Promising Growth in Healthcare Sector

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company (HK:2666) has released an update.

Genertec Universal Medical Group has demonstrated stable and improving performance for the first three quarters of 2024, with a modest revenue decline of 1.2% but a 5.1% increase in profit. The company’s inclusion in the Hang Seng Healthcare Index highlights its growing potential in the healthcare sector. Notably, its medical equipment business saw a remarkable revenue surge of 515.1%, showcasing significant growth and expansion efforts.

