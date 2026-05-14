Is Generative AI Expanding Adobe's Digital Media Opportunity?

Adobe’s ADBE Digital Media segment remains the cornerstone of the company’s investment thesis and a primary driver of its earnings strength and long-term strategic positioning. The segment, which includes Creative Cloud and Document Cloud offerings such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Acrobat and Express, accounted for nearly 74% of Adobe’s fiscal 2025 revenues and generated more than $17.6 billion in annual revenues, supported by strong double-digit annualized recurring revenue growth. Its significance extends beyond scale, driven by a highly recurring subscription-based model, strong customer retention, and an expanding role in the AI-powered digital content ecosystem. Adobe continues to maintain clear leadership in the Digital Media market.



The segment is well-positioned for sustained growth as the rapid expansion of digital content creation across social media, e-commerce, streaming, gaming, and enterprise marketing broadens Adobe’s addressable market. Businesses and creators increasingly rely on professional-grade tools for image, video, audio, and document workflows, areas where Adobe benefits from dominant market share, strong brand recognition, and high switching costs created by its integrated cloud ecosystem.



Generative AI has become a major catalyst for Adobe. The company is embedding generative AI capabilities across its ecosystem through AI-first products and add-on services, such as Acrobat AI Assistant and Firefly App, to improve workflows and productivity.



As advertising, entertainment and other content-creation markets are becoming increasingly digitalized, Adobe is well positioned to benefit from this trend and should enjoy above-average long-term growth.

What About Adobe’s Peers?

Alphabet GOOGL continues to broaden its generative AI stack across models, tooling and security. Alphabet’s global expansion of Search Live reflects Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its core search experience. Alphabet’s Google introduced Lyria 3 Pro, expanding its portfolio of generative AI tools across different creative domains.



Salesforce’s CRM expanding generative AI portfolio positions it to capitalize on growing AI opportunities. Since launching Einstein GPT in March 2023, Salesforce has strengthened its AI capabilities through strategic investments. Salesforce allocated $1 billion through its venture capital fund for generative AI and deployed more than $850 million by October 2025.

ADBE’s Price Performance

Adobe has lost 33.2% year to date, underperforming the industry.



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ADBE’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.49, lower than the industry average of 21.64 and the median of 29.36 over three years.



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No Estimate Movement for ADBE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates.





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The consensus estimates for ADBE’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year increases. ADBE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.