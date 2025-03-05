GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $GIPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENERATION OME PROPERTIES ($GIPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,448,000 and earnings of -$0.42 per share.
GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity
GENERATION OME PROPERTIES insiders have traded $GIPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID SOBELMAN (Chairman, President, CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,889 and 0 sales.
GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of GENERATION OME PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 86,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,563
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,481
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 20,368 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,069
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 9,234 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,805
- UBS GROUP AG removed 8,285 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,078
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 7,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,105
- FMR LLC added 1,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,417
