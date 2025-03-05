GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Earnings Preview: Recent $GIPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENERATION OME PROPERTIES ($GIPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,448,000 and earnings of -$0.42 per share.

GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

GENERATION OME PROPERTIES insiders have traded $GIPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SOBELMAN (Chairman, President, CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,889 and 0 sales.

GENERATION OME PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of GENERATION OME PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

