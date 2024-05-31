Generation Mining Prepares for Flexible Financing

Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) has released an update.

Generation Mining Limited has filed a final base shelf prospectus, allowing it to potentially issue up to C$60 million in securities over a 25-month period, although no immediate plans to issue securities are in place. This move positions Generation Mining for financial flexibility, particularly as it advances its Marathon Palladium-Copper Project toward production. Additionally, an amended technical report with no material changes has been filed for the same project.

