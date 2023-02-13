Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Position in Nutanix (NTNX)

Fintel reports that Generation Investment Management Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.08MM shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.71MM shares and 9.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 127.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix is $33.51. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of $28.65.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix is $1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.27%, an increase of 33.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 193,903K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,904K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,978K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 65.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,709K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,489K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 53.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,028K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 64.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 219.23% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,706K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 8.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,695K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 51.74% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

