Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Position in CLARIVATE (CLVT)

Fintel reports that Generation Investment Management Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.60MM shares of CLARIVATE PLC (CLVT). This represents 6.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 33.07MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.00% and an increase in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.38% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLARIVATE is $12.32. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.38% from its latest reported closing price of $10.96.

The projected annual revenue for CLARIVATE is $2,663MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARIVATE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.31%, a decrease of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 632,623K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 40,546K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,558K shares, representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 33,782K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,155K shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 34.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 27,490K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Partners Group Holding holds 27,403K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

