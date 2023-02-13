Generation Investment Management Llp Cuts Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC)

Fintel reports that Generation Investment Management Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.61MM shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 13.48MM shares and 9.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $85.12. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $86.08.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is $13,062MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, an increase of 9.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 146,401K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Longview Partners holds 7,095K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,198K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 87.33% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 4,184K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 2.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,067K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,068K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 10.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,949K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares, representing a decrease of 15.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Henry Schein Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Henry Schein, Inc. is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Its Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.