Generation Development Group’s Share Plan Incentivizes Executives

November 17, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX: GDG) is incentivizing its executives with a Loan Share Plan, granting over 1.9 million shares to select employees including CEO Grant Hackett and General Manager Felipe Araujo. These shares, priced based on recent trading values, aim to align executive rewards with shareholder interests by tying vesting conditions to share price growth and total shareholder return. The plan encourages long-term growth with a performance period ending in 2029, ensuring that executives are rewarded for significant stock appreciation.

