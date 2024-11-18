Generation Development Group’s Interactive Annual Meeting

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group held its FY24 Annual General Meeting, featuring presentations by Rob Coombe and Grant Hackett. The company engaged with online attendees by allowing them to submit questions through an app. This interactive approach reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

