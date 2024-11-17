Generation Development Group to Quote New Securities

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 2 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, enhancing the company’s market footprint. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

